Man found after house explosion dies

A man and a woman have both died after a home explosion in the Town of Oneida in Outagamie County.

Oneida Police have released the names of both victims. Emily Tank, 27, was found dead Saturday morning.

Saturday morning officers responded to W1520 Ray Road for a report of a mobile home explosion. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, early indications suggest the home exploded due to a gas leak.

Sunday officials also released the name of the man who was taken to the hospital for his severe burns and injuries. Alan Wiesler, 65, died from his injuries Sunday, according to police.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation and specifics of the cause will not be released yet.

“Our condolences go out to both families in this very unfortunate incident,” said Oneida Police Chief, Rich Van Boxtel.