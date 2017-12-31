Hundreds watch 'lucky llama' cross Main Street Bridge

People all over Green Bay are ringing in the New Year by celebrating with their families Sunday night during the annual U.S. Bank Eve. Even though it's in the negatives, many ended their night by catching the 'lucky llama' cross the Main Street Bridge.

The lucky llama

The U.S. Bank Eve celebration started 27 years ago. It’s a tradition in green bay that gives families with something to do on a cold New Year’s Eve night.

"Well there's so many different things to meet almost everyone's interests, we have three of the YMCA's that are participating, the Neville Museum, the Kroc Center," said Sue Todey, U.S. Bank Eve Event Coordinator.

The various locations offers activities like arts and crafts, face painting and bounce houses, but the one thing the kids are most excited about is seeing the 'lucky llama.'

“I think this is the third year that the llama is going to be going over the bridge, so it's kind of turning into a tradition here in Green Bay, it's kind of a fun thing that we like to celebrate," said Ryan Swadley, Museum Educator, Neville Public Museum.

Kids at the Neville Public Museum made signs and llama ears to cheer on the 'lucky llama,' story says if you see the 'lucky llama' cross the Main Street Bridge, you'll have a very lucky 2018 ahead of you.

The 'lucky llama' made its way over the bridge at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, hundreds lined up in the cold to get a piece of the llama's luck for next year.

“It's a great evening and everyone loves to see the llama," said Todey.

After watching the 'lucky llama' 12-year-old Canden Metko says he's excited to continue celebrating with some tradition.

"Because we're Irish, I’m most excited to eat ice cream and then chicken afterwards," said Metko.

As for Metko’s younger cousin Krystian Scheer, he's already got a new year's resolution made.

"My goal would be to make sure to see the 'lucky llama' again," said Scheer.

